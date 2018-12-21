Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $112,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

