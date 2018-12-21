Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Position Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 328,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,156 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

