Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 295.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,129 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Olin were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Maurice Sampson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/olin-co-oln-shares-bought-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.