Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Stake Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after purchasing an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,575,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,428,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,513,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 518,824 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $32,606,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 208.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 500,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 338,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $155,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,702.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $605,804.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 165,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,447.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

