On Deck Capital (ONDK) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) Head-To-Head Analysis

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

This table compares On Deck Capital and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital 4.97% 9.36% 2.43% CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 22.85% 16.71% 1.21%

Risk & Volatility

On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for On Deck Capital and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital 1 3 4 0 2.38 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

On Deck Capital presently has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 59.19%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Dividends

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. On Deck Capital does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Deck Capital and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital $350.95 million 1.29 -$11.53 million ($0.16) -37.63 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $46.95 billion 0.36 $10.38 billion N/A N/A

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

On Deck Capital beats CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.