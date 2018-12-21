Ophthotech (OPHT) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 772,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 324,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

OPHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ophthotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ophthotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ophthotech Corp will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 21.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 412,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ophthotech by 53.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 19.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 25.1% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 536,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ophthotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

