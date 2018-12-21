Oppenheimer Comments on Genomic Health, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (GHDX)

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genomic Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.23 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GHDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Genomic Health stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5,989.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $315,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 256,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $20,213,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,810,271 shares of company stock valued at $138,891,926. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Genomic Health by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genomic Health by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Genomic Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

