Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Oracle by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 315,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 221,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.66.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,246,115. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

