Oracle Co. (ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,005,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

