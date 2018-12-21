Oracle (ORCL) Given Overweight Rating at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.66.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $46.24 on Monday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,411 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,519,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,037,611,000 after purchasing an additional 625,051 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,587,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 25,019,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 922,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

