ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Receives $14.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,144.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 948,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,064,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,597,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

