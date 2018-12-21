Orbotech (ORBK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Orbotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Orbotech alerts:

NASDAQ ORBK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 36,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,883. Orbotech has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). Orbotech had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $261.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbotech will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Orbotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Orbotech during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orbotech during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbotech during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbotech during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.