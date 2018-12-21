O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a top pick rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.25.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $330.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after buying an additional 262,779 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

