Orgenesis (ORGS) Research Coverage Started at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ORGS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 8,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,344. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orgenesis by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,324 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,507 shares in the last quarter.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

