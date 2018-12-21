Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285,770 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Oritani Financial worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oritani Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,700,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 175,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 45.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oritani Financial news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oritani Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Oritani Financial stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $673.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Oritani Financial Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

