OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Receives $83.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $39,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,887. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,480,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,462,000 after purchasing an additional 147,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 277.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,745,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,352,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 354,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 218,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

