Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 31620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

WARNING: “Ossen Innovation (OSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.26” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/ossen-innovation-osn-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-26.html.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

