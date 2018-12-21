Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) PT Set at $10.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.66 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,169,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 498.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 730,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 608,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.