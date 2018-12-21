Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Oxford Industries worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

OXM opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director John R. Holder bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.89 per share, with a total value of $34,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,055.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/oxford-industries-inc-oxm-shares-sold-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.