Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,064 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $203,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

