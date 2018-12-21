Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $47,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

