Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 243,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, President Milan Galik bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/pacer-advisors-inc-increases-position-in-interactive-brokers-group-inc-ibkr.html.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.