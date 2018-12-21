Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Painted Pony Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.81.

PONY stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

