Pall (PLL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pall (NYSE:PLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Shares of NYSE PLL opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. Pall has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

About Pall

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification company. The Company is a supplier of filtration, separation and purification technologies, principally made by the Company using its engineering capability and fluid management, filter media, and other fluid clarification and separations equipment for the removal of solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants from a variety of liquids and gases.

