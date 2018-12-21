Palo Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Chase Co. (CCF)

Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Palo Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chase by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

In related news, CFO Kenneth James Feroldi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $110,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CCF opened at $97.17 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $131.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

