Palo Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294,608 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,659,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in General Electric by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 16,502,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.
GE stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.39.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.
In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.
