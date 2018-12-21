Palo Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294,608 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,659,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in General Electric by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 16,502,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Palo Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (GE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/palo-capital-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.