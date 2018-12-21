Palo Capital Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Crane Co. (CR)

Palo Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis bought 400 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.62 per share, with a total value of $36,248.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,878. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.87 million. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

