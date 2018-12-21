Palo Capital Inc. Sells 3,926 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Palo Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 281,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 608.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 413,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 355,117 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $41,368.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $339,381.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,749.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $425,914. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

