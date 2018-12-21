Palo Capital Inc. Takes $1.89 Million Position in ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,362 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Palo Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ePlus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. Analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ePlus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ePlus in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

