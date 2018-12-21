Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $131,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,068.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $72,865.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,313.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,895. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

