Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $29.63 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.41%.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

