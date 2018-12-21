Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 126.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $109,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 48,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $2,213,061.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,820 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

