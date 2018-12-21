Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ennis during the second quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $459.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

