Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $811,000 Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,515.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,834.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $62,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,445.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $201,535. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of AAXN opened at $41.37 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 153.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

