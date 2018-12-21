Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.14, for a total transaction of $451,489.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $851,190.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,190 shares of company stock worth $42,867,541. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $144.04 and a one year high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Palo Alto Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. First Analysis raised Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $267.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.60.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

