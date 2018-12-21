Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $368,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $22.43 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

