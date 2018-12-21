Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 257.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,972,000 after buying an additional 871,477 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.4% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,157,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,978,000 after buying an additional 738,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 300.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,907,000 after buying an additional 632,944 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 35.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,184,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,074,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Signature Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

