Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $426,000 Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/paradigm-asset-management-co-llc-takes-426000-position-in-csx-co-csx.html.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.