ParkinGo Price Down 4% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $15,037.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00015094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007167 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020813 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00242794 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000821 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001963 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,396,644 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

