Parsley Energy (PE) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) has been given a $23.00 price objective by analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PE. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 4,203,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.16. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

