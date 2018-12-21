Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 56.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $283,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Patrick Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 79.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Sidoti decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $67.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 222,347 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $6,746,007.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,993 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $107,867.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,080 shares of company stock worth $906,234 and have sold 356,737 shares worth $11,131,139. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

