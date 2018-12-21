Paul C. Jr. Tarell Acquires 1,250 Shares of Gaia Inc (GAIA) Stock

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $12,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,686. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 100,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,487. Gaia Inc has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Gaia had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaia Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

GAIA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Gaia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

