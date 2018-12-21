Peak Resorts (SKIS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Peak Resorts, Inc. is an owner and operator of ski resorts in the U.S. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. Its ski properties are located throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States. Peak Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Wildwood, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Peak Resorts stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.92. Peak Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 million. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts expect that Peak Resorts will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peak Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

