Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Down 6.8%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.90. 2,472,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,151,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

In other news, Director Cydney Donnell bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,812.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

