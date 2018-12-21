Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 122.60 ($1.60).

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 3,125 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £2,531.25 ($3,307.53). Also, insider Ashley Steel acquired 38,669 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £29,775.13 ($38,906.48). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 105,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,354.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

