Penguin Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Penguin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $71.13, $10.33, $12.02 and $13.91. Over the last week, Penguin Coin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Penguin Coin has a market capitalization of $304,880.00 and approximately $4,046.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.02691948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00140826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00174241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025094 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Penguin Coin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,746,185,598 coins and its circulating supply is 5,746,185,598 coins. The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $38.31, $7.65, $71.13, $50.53, $18.66, $24.68, $10.33, $12.02, $5.60, $31.01, $20.24 and $13.91. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

