Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Tutor Perini worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $11,292,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $9,230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,504,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after buying an additional 199,814 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $3,657,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,157,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,164,000 after buying an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $804.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $344,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

