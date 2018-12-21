Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,146 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 280.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 45.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.02. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

