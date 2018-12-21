Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,929 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 319,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 187.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 144.8% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 91,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 54,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/penn-capital-management-co-inc-has-3-68-million-stake-in-kar-auction-services-inc-kar.html.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.