Penn National Gaming (PENN) vs. GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Head-To-Head Survey

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Penn National Gaming and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 4 5 0 2.56 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.77%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Penn National Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming -5.41% -6,177.13% 2.57% GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penn National Gaming and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion 0.71 $473.46 million $8.98 2.11 GreenTree Hospitality Group $119.59 million 11.00 $43.86 million N/A N/A

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

